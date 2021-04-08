Blip: That's How It Works In Cartoons

I really really want those zany paint cans in the back of that 1970 Citroën HY van to contain paint that just produces the patterns on the cans when you dip in your brush and drag it along a wall. Like how things work in cartoons, or the flood fill feature in any computer paint program since 1984.
DISCUSSION
Looked up this specific clip remembering that he’d painted the tunnel with just a few sloppy, thrown-on brush strokes. But no, he did a properly good job here. Huh.