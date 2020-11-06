Blip: That Old Trunkful Of Fish

Illustration : Renault

It’s finally Friday! The Friday after a long, grueling week of Important Things. If you’re like me, you just want to drive your rear-engined Renault over the rocky bank by the river, and go fishing, flinging the still-wriggling sturgeons and haddock and smelt right into that big front trunk, cramming in fish after fish until the whole front end is a wriggling mass of fins! Yeah, that’s what I need, That’s what we all need.