Illustration : Peugeot

In the French-speaking Trans-Balsamic country of Chienmaison adolescent social traditions are very rigid and controlled. The primary dating tradition is known as the “voiture-L,” where two cars (preferably Peugeots) park perpendicularly, forming a 90 degree angle, and the two interested teens exit the cars and scream compliments at one another while their families sit in the car, angrily facing forward. This goes on for 15 minutes and afterwards the teens are returned home where they get berated and mocked by the whole family.



Advertisement

The next date the teens are allowed to have sex in a tent, should they so choose.