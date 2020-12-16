Drive Free or Die
Blip

Blip: Strange Mating Habits With Peugeots

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration: Peugeot

In the French-speaking Trans-Balsamic country of Chienmaison adolescent social traditions are very rigid and controlled. The primary dating tradition is known as the “voiture-L,” where two cars (preferably Peugeots) park perpendicularly, forming a 90 degree angle, and the two interested teens exit the cars and scream compliments at one another while their families sit in the car, angrily facing forward. This goes on for 15 minutes and afterwards the teens are returned home where they get berated and mocked by the whole family.

The next date the teens are allowed to have sex in a tent, should they so choose.

DISCUSSION

sidbridge
Sid Bridge

I believe this photo is demonstrating Peugeot’s recommended course of action when the vehicle’s turn signals inevitably fail. One person exits each vehicle at the intersection and a conversation ensues:

“I would like to turn left”

“I would like to go straight”

“May I please have the right-of-way?”

“No”

Repeat.