Blip: Stay In Your Lane

I’m a big fan of the Hino Contessa — a Japanese-built Renault 4CV with a roomier, stylish body — but I don’t understand the thinking behind this brochure photo. Why didn’t they put both cars on the road? There’s two lanes! It’s weird having one of the Comtessas slumming it on the shoulder there. Is it broken down? Attempting a very illegal pass? Did you think we wouldn’t notice, Hino? Well, we did.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
The add does say “Hino Sign of Quality”. Maybe they meant to show that their quality sucked and 1 out of 2 cars they build break down on the side of the road.