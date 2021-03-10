Blip: Stay In Your Lane

Photo : Hino

I’m a big fan of the Hino Contessa — a Japanese-built Renault 4CV with a roomier, stylish body — but I don’t understand the thinking behind this brochure photo. Why didn’t they put both cars on the road? There’s two lanes! It’s weird having one of the Comtessas slumming it on the shoulder there. Is it broken down? Attempting a very illegal pass? Did you think we wouldn’t notice, Hino? Well, we did.