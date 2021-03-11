Blip: Remember This Strange Dream?

The other day, ex-Jalop Mike Ballaban had a memory, a memory of a strange, improbable supercar with no “only one wire” that was supposed to be shown at the NYC Auto Show,but was pulled at the last minute. I knew exactly what he was talking about. It was the 1700 HP (well, they said) Lyons Streamliner, and it was wonderfully bonkers and, I think, mostly fictional.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
Designed for a world without speed humps, a true dreamer...