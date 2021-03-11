Blip: Remember This Strange Dream?

Illustration : Lyons

The other day, ex-Jalop Mike Ballaban had a memory, a memory of a strange, improbable supercar with no “only one wire” that was supposed to be shown at the NYC Auto Show,but was pulled at the last minute. I knew exactly what he was talking about. It was the 1700 HP (well, they said) Lyons Streamliner, and it was wonderfully bonkers and, I think, mostly fictional.