Blip: Photographic Evidence Of Europe's First Fist Bump

Greeting-gestural researchers have pinpointed it to this old NSU brochure

Photo: NSU

Everyone, hey, get over here and see this: according to a massive research project undertaken by the European Inter-Manual Salutation Gestural Institute, the first fist bump captured on film in Europe took place in 1965, and occurred on the set of this NSU ad, in a German marina by the North Sea.

Rumor has it this event happened when the photographer instructed the models to “try something else.”

KilgoreTrout53

As Astrid bids Bjørn farewell, he hands her the keys to his true love, his “kleine prins”. He is sailing to the New World, where he hopes to find a baby blue Corvair to bring home.

Then his dreams will be fulfilled: His and Hers bathtub cars.