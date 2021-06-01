Blip: Other Things This Shade Of Green Are Gross But Not This

Welcome to June! The sixthest-month of the year! To celebrate, please enjoy this wonderful V4-powered Saab Sonnet III, in a shade of green that looks great on it, but is a sign you should go to a doctor if anything this color comes out of you.
You can’t spell snot without sonnet.