Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die

Blip: Nuke Plant Monkey Trucking

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: Nuke Plant Monkey Trucking
Illustration: Thames trucks

It’s Friday! Time, she moves ahead. slowly, lumberingly, sort of like how I imagine this wonderfully odd-looking Thames Trader truck moves. Also, this may be one of the very few car ads to take place with a nuclear power plant in the background, which makes me assume that inside that big wooden crate being delivered are probably a lot of radiation-hardened spider monkeys used to scrape out the cooling towers. Those are a sight to see. Majestic.

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Toyota Supra Is Getting A Le Mans V10 Engine Swap Because 2JZs Are For The Weak

This Is The Real-Life Version Of The Porsche 911 In Cyberpunk 2077

What Was Your Most Frustrating Car-Repair Dilemma?

Ford Dealer’s Description Of Its $150,000 Marked-Up GT500 Is Just Perfect

DISCUSSION

arch-duke-maxyenko
Arch Duke Maxyenko, Shit Talk Extraordinaire

He approaches the truck, knife in hand, just incase those monkeys try to start shit. “Yes,” Dr. Winkerhole said to himself, “Just let those little bastards try...