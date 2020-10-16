Blip: Nuke Plant Monkey Trucking

It’s Friday! Time, she moves ahead. slowly, lumberingly, sort of like how I imagine this wonderfully odd-looking Thames Trader truck moves. Also, this may be one of the very few car ads to take place with a nuclear power plant in the background, which makes me assume that inside that big wooden crate being delivered are probably a lot of radiation-hardened spider monkeys used to scrape out the cooling towers. Those are a sight to see. Majestic.
He approaches the truck, knife in hand, just incase those monkeys try to start shit. “Yes,” Dr. Winkerhole said to himself, “Just let those little bastards try...”