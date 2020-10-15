Vote 2020 graphic
Blip: My Car Is Green

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: My Car Is Green
Photo: Plymouth

“I told you, my car is green. Green like a scarab. Green like jade, like the jadest jade you’ve ever seen, like a jade egg you might choose to enjoy erotically. Green like emerald. Green like a thousand Kermits blended together. Cassie, I need you too look at me—LOOK AT ME—and tell me you understand, really understand, that I drive a green car. I need this. I need to know you know I need this. My car is green, Cassie, and I am not ashamed.”

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

skaycog
$kaycog

And Cassie is green with envy.