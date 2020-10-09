Blip: Meet Marty And Moritz!

I don’t have a pithy comment, but, I am again reminded that manufacturers need to figure out how to make huge greenhouses like that old BMW again.

Old car s are often amazingly pleasurable to drive simply because y ou can actually see out of them with out a phalanx of cameras and sensors to make up for the tiny bunker windows on virtually all modern cars.

And yes, I fully understand it’s a negative side effect of modern safety regulations.

Still, y ou would think with modern high strength materials and advanced airbag technology, we could do a whole lot better.

Give me that sweet window acre age.