Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.

Blip: Meet Marty And Moritz!

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
9
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: Meet Marty And Moritz!
Photo: BMW

I think my favorite comedy duo of the mid 1960s has to be the comedy stylings of Marty and Moritz, an affable, bumbling dipshit and his best friend/main antagonist, a BMW 1800 given the power of life by an enchanted set of dentures placed in the dashboard ashtray. The duo did comedy tours all over the country for years, until, ironically, Marty died from a rare condition where his body ran out of (naturally ocurring) oil.

Advertisement

Moritz is now in the Neudelfarb Collection in San Fellatas, California, America’s only museum/retirement home for sentient and semi-sentient automobiles.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The F-16 Gun Pod That Tried To Shoot Down The A-10 Warthog

What's The Real Reason Behind The Post Office Removing Mercedes Badges From Its New Vans?

There's An Incredibly Bonkers Crap-Era EV For Sale On Craigslist That You Really Need To See

You Are No Longer Rich Enough For Mercedes

DISCUSSION

factoryhack
factoryhack

I don’t have a pithy comment, but, I am again reminded that manufacturers need to figure out how to make huge greenhouses like that old BMW again.

Old cars are often amazingly pleasurable to drive simply because you can actually see out of them without a phalanx of cameras and sensors to make up for the tiny bunker windows on virtually all modern cars.

And yes, I fully understand it’s a negative side effect of modern safety regulations.

Still, you would think with modern high strength materials and advanced airbag technology, we could do a whole lot better.

Give me that sweet window acreage.