When I was in HS (early-mid 80's) my father and I ran an auto shop in our small farm town in Oklahoma. As usual in these things, an old farmer couldn’t pay upfront for the work we did and instead traded my D ad a 427 engine. We disassembled it and rebuilt it on a stand and it sat in a corner of the shop. About this time, we’d found a 68 Mustang that we rebuilt as my first car (it was tradition in our family as a way of “paying” for our work on our farm) and I campaigned hard to get that 427 put under my hood, to no avail. Instead we bored and blueprinted a 302 so definitely nothing bad there, but I coveted that giant lump of go-fast. After I left for college (with my Pony) Dad ended up horse-trading that motor away for something-or-other and that was the end of it. It wasn’t till years later that he admitted to me that the reason it had sat unused for all those years was that he’d been secretly searching for a Maverick to shoe-horn it into. He had read an article in a magazine somewhere saying that you could fit that big-block into a Mav and it had appealed to his sense of the absurd. Fortunately, nowhere within trailering distance of home was there a Maverick that wasn’t approaching or surpassing David Tracey Holy Grail levels of rust or he might have actually gone through with it.

Since then I’ve always had a soft spot for those Mavs.

