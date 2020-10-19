Blip: Make Them Look Chubbier

It’s Monday! Hot pickles, it’s a whole new week! The possibilities! The opportunities! Holy crap, it’s dizzying. I gotta sit down. All the potential makes me feel like I might puke. Breathe. Okay. To get you started on the right track, I juist wanted to show you this old 1951 Nash ad so you can see there was a time when car illustrators were instructed to make cars look bigger and chubbier and weirdly wider than reality. Look how massive those illustrated Nashes look! Damn.
Why is Hillary Clinton in the backseat?
And more importantly, what’s in the box?!?!?!?!