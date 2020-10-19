Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die

Blip: Make Them Look Chubbier

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
15
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: Make Them Look Chubbier
Graphic: Nash

It’s Monday! Hot pickles, it’s a whole new week! The possibilities! The opportunities! Holy crap, it’s dizzying. I gotta sit down. All the potential makes me feel like I might puke. Breathe. Okay. To get you started on the right track, I juist wanted to show you this old 1951 Nash ad so you can see there was a time when car illustrators were instructed to make cars look bigger and chubbier and weirdly wider than reality. Look how massive those illustrated Nashes look! Damn.

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

At $6,000, Could This Modded 1988 Nissan Pathfinder Show You The Way?

The Honda-Powered Ariel Atom 4 Road Weapon Is The Future You Need To Plan For

Confessions Of A US Navy Blue Angel

QOTD: Where Are We On Manuals?

DISCUSSION

arch-duke-maxyenko
Arch Duke Maxyenko, Shit Talk Extraordinaire

Why is Hillary Clinton in the backseat?

And more importantly, what’s in the box?!?!?!?!