Blip: Lost In Aspen

I’m pretty sure this is a publicity still from a failed NBC pilot, “ The Earls of Lancaster.” Kind of a cross between the A-Team and Dukes of Hazzard. The blonde guy plays Earl Buckingham, second cousin to Lindsey Buckingham. He is an ex-lacrosse star and Coast Guard recruit who was mistakenly booted out for peeing in the training pool. The dark-haired guy is Earl Blutonsky, an ex-Philadelphia housing inspector who is on the run from his ex-wife due to unpaid parking tickets while he was bo rrowing her car. Together, they travel through Mennonite country (the Amish sued NBC to be left out of this show) in the Aspen, helping young Mennonite girls churn butter.