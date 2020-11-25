Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die

Blip: Look, Let's All Just CALM DOWN

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: Look, Lets All Just CALM DOWN
Illustration: Holden

Oh dude, are you boned. That little girl is clearly pissed, and there’s no way you’re going to talk your way out of this one. She’s probably in charge of managing Holden traffic or something. Whatever kids do. Also, that hand gesture isn’t going to placate anyone. It’s just going to be a target for that dog that will distract you while she leaps for the throat. Don’t say I didn’t warn you, dude.

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

At $5,000, Could This 2002 Acura RSX Type S Be Your Type Of Deal?

Our Annual Reminder That There Is No Such Thing As A 'Black Friday' Car Deal

Creepy 'Smart' Streetlight Cameras In San Diego Can't Be Turned Off

At $5,500, Is This 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC A Big Coupe With Even Bigger Potential?

DISCUSSION

factoryhack
factoryhack

Ivanka, we just want our dog back. I don’t care who your dad is. You can’t just take someone’s dog because you think its cute.