This 1958 Ford of Britain dashboard, used on the Anglia (you know, like in the wizard kid movies) and Prefect, is unusual in that it’s got sort of the opposite of a heads-up display. The instruments are set low, facing up, so you need to cast your eyes pretty far down to read them. The look is cool and makes for a nice low dashline, but I think the amount of travel your eyes need to do from instruments to windshield is pretty significant, which isn’t, you know, great.