Blip: Look At That Fuel Tank

Illustration : Renault/Autominded

It’s a new week, and I’ve been chosen by the Secretary of the Interior to welcome you to it. So, officially: welcome. To get you started, here’s a cutaway of a 1961 Renault Estafette (that means “dispatch rider,” or “courier”) and I think you’ll agree it’s a real packaging triumph. Lots of usable volume in there. Plus, check out that triangular fuel tank by the rear wheel! I’m not sure I’ve seen one like that before?