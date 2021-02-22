Blip: Look At That Fuel Tank

It’s a new week, and I’ve been chosen by the Secretary of the Interior to welcome you to it. So, officially: welcome. To get you started, here’s a cutaway of a 1961 Renault Estafette (that means “dispatch rider,” or “courier”) and I think you’ll agree it’s a real packaging triumph. Lots of usable volume in there. Plus, check out that triangular fuel tank by the rear wheel! I’m not sure I’ve seen one like that before?
DISCUSSION
“bUt tEh cRaSh sAfetY!!!1!!”
Damn, I love the early French vans! Unfortunately most of the HY Citroëns are converted into rolling Crêpes-trucks (and that’s pronounced exactly the same as “crap”)