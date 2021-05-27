Blip: Like A Lutheran Church Rec Room

I just want to share with you the interior of a 1976 Fiat 128 3P Berlinetta. This plaid, that green, they’ve been partners for years, working hard on weirdly-coarse sofas in church basements and smelling funny in the homes of friend’s houses you never liked going to.
I saw that color and pattern combo and was immediately transported to the basement of a high school friend’s house. I even remember the smell, Slightly Damp 1970s Basement.