Blip: Just Shoot The Brochure Pics During Lunch

I'm pretty sure De Tomaso spent well over $50 making their brochures

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: De Tomaso

DeTomaso made some really striking cars, like this mid ‘70s Longchamp, but the photography for their brochures looks like they handed some clerical employee a 110 camera and told them to shoot a half-dozen pictures nearby over lunch.

The pics look like they were shot within a 10 minute drive from the fatcory. I bet you could find some executive’s dry cleaning in the back seat in some of the shots.

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

flyingstitch
flyingstitch

Approximately half of your readers are furiously Googling “110 camera.” Here, let me help.