Blip: Just Shoot The Brochure Pics During Lunch

DeTomaso made some really striking cars, like this mid ‘70s Longchamp, but the photography for their brochures looks like they handed some clerical employee a 110 camera and told them to shoot a half-dozen pictures nearby over lunch.
Advertisement
The pics look like they were shot within a 10 minute drive from the fatcory. I bet you could find some executive’s dry cleaning in the back seat in some of the shots.
DISCUSSION
Approximately half of your readers are furiously Googling “110 camera.” Here, let me help.