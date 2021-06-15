Blip: Just Shoot The Brochure Pics During Lunch

Photo : De Tomaso

DeTomaso made some really striking cars, like this mid ‘70s Longchamp, but the photography for their brochures looks like they handed some clerical employee a 110 camera and told them to shoot a half-dozen pictures nearby over lunch.

The pics look like they were shot within a 10 minute drive from the fatcory. I bet you could find some executive’s dry cleaning in the back seat in some of the shots.