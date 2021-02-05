Blip: Junk Within The Trunk

It’s Friday! The day that we, traditionally, marvel at proportions! This time let’s look at this 1962 Oldsmobile 98's proportions, especially just how deliriously long that trunk is. Holy crap. It looks longer than most crew cab pickup truck beds you see around. How much luggage were designers expecting people took with them on trips? You could easily fit a backup full V8 back there. You could carry eight full-size spares. You could sleep a baby buffalo in there. Damn.
