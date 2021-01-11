Blip: Ivy League

Photo : Volkswagen

I’ve always liked the generally-unliked Volkswagen Type IV. It was, arguably, the first real modernization of the VW air-cooled formula, with all kinds of up-to-date (maybe finally up-to-date) techniques like unibody construction, MacPhe rson strut suspension, fuel injection, all that. This one here was VW’s first real four-door (depending on if you count the Type 181 Thing). I just always thought it should have had a hatchback for the rear cargo area. Now yo u know. Hope you have a better week!