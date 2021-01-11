Blip: Ivy League

I’ve always liked the generally-unliked Volkswagen Type IV. It was, arguably, the first real modernization of the VW air-cooled formula, with all kinds of up-to-date (maybe finally up-to-date) techniques like unibody construction, MacPherson strut suspension, fuel injection, all that. This one here was VW’s first real four-door (depending on if you count the Type 181 Thing). I just always thought it should have had a hatchback for the rear cargo area. Now you know. Hope you have a better week!
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
