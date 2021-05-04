ShopSubscribe
Blip: It's Heavy!

Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Oldsmobile
Photo: Oldsmobile

If you read that ad copy for this 1972 Oldsmobile Delta 88 coupe, it’s pretty revealing of how much what carmakers say about their cars has changed. I’m not sure any carmaker would just volunteer “it’s heavy” as a key selling, point.

I also like that an awful lot of the copy seems to be about how well the car deals with minor damage: the front facia made of fiberglass, the spring-mounted bumpers, the vinyl rubbing strips, and so on.

Plus, a six-person two door with a 20 cubic foot trunk! That’s extinct today.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Not only heavy, the hood could be used as a helipad in a pinch. I can’t tell you how many times that would have come in handy when I owned a 2000 Hyundai Elantra.