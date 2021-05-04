Blip: It's Heavy!

Photo : Oldsmobile

If you read that ad copy for this 1972 Oldsmobile Delta 88 coupe, it’s pretty revealing of how much what carmakers say about their cars has changed. I’m not sure any carmaker would just volunteer “it’s heavy” as a key selling, point.

I also like that an awful lot of the copy seems to be about how well the car deals with minor damage: the front facia made of fiberglass, the spring-mounted bumpers, the vinyl rubbing strips, and so on.

Plus, a six-person two door with a 20 cubic foot trunk! That’s extinct today.