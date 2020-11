Photo : Fiat

Ever seen a Fiat 128 L Sport Coupe? They’re pretty cool, in their clunky, ‘70s fiat way. But doesn’t the front look like an early ‘80s Honda Accord? I mean, it’s pretty basic—quad round lamps, simple grille, but at a glance, the proportions seem to match, in that odd way that feels like recognizing a human face.

Photo : Honda

It’s different, but there’s something there. Anyway, something to consider.