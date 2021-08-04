This 1974 Austin Marina ad copy really only works if you read it with the exact right inflection. “Some” has to be given the right emphasis, in the weird way people can use “some” to mean “a hell of a,” like if you were expecting a Sprite and were handed a grain-alcohol-and-seltzer instead. “That was some Sprite,” you may exclaim, spluttering.

Advertisement

Otherwise, this is just some family car, from some family of cars. Who gives a shit?

See?