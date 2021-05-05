Blip: I Just Like This One

Photo : Fiat

Of all the rear-engined Fiats, I think the 850 Sport might be the prettiest. Never common here in America, I think I’ve only seen one in person around three or so times, but I’m pretty smitten every time. Plus, I like how citrusy this ad is. So orange and red. Whoever finds a blue pixel in here gets good luck for the rest of the week. Maybe check the wheels.