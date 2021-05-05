Blip: I Just Like This One

Of all the rear-engined Fiats, I think the 850 Sport might be the prettiest. Never common here in America, I think I’ve only seen one in person around three or so times, but I’m pretty smitten every time. Plus, I like how citrusy this ad is. So orange and red. Whoever finds a blue pixel in here gets good luck for the rest of the week. Maybe check the wheels.
2
Save
Alerts
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
I saw the wheels! This is simply darling.