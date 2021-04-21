ShopSubscribe
Blip

Blip: I Have A Question About Magic Carpets

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
7
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Blip: I Have A Question About Magic Carpets
Illustration: Tatra

So I saw this charming old Tatra ad where, I think, the ride quality is being compared to that of a fictional thing, a flying carpet. Okay. Fair enough, that’s hardly the first time for that.

Advertisement

But then it got me thinking—why do we call these flying carpets and not flying rugs? We almost always use “carpet” exclusively for permanent soft floor coverings, like wall-to-wall carpet or the carpeted interior of a car, and “rugs” for smaller, non-permanent soft floor covering, like a throw rug, which a flying carpet seems more like.

But nobody says “comfortable as a flying rug.”

Hmmm.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

aaronx
aaron x

Dude, 4/20 was yesterday.