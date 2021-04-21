Blip: I Have A Question About Magic Carpets

Illustration : Tatra

So I saw this charming old Tatra ad where, I think, the ride quality is being compared to that of a fictional thing, a flying carpet. Okay. Fair enough, that’s hardly the first time for that.

But then it got me thinking—why do we call these flying carpets and not flying rugs? We almost always use “carpet” excl usively for permanent soft floor coverings, like wall-to-wall carpet or the carpeted interior of a car, and “rugs” for smaller, non-permanent soft floor covering, like a throw rug, which a flying carpet seems more like.

But nobody says “comfortable as a flying rug.”

Hmmm.