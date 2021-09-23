I just want to use today’s Blip to remind you that there’s a modern French carmmaker called PGO that currently exists and sells these wonderfully strange Porsche 356-faced mutants that use mid-mounted BMW/Mini engines and have a really interesting charm of their own.
The Lane has one of these from 2011. Maybe I should see if they’ll let me try it out. This feels like an under-utilized rich-person car option, if you ask me.
DISCUSSION
The blurb for that model promises ‘discreet luxury and authentic emotions’. My emotions are certainly authentic.
It’s called the Hemera. So presumably its time is the Hemerage.
Which does speak to the aforementioned emotions, I guess.