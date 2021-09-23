I just want to use today’s Blip to remind you that there’s a modern French carmmaker called PGO that currently exists and sells these wonderfully strang e Porsche 356-faced mutants that use mid-mounted BMW/Mini engines and have a really interesting charm of their own.

The Lane has one of these from 2011. Maybe I should see if they’ll let me try it out. This feels like an under-utilized rich-person car option, if you ask me.