Blip: Horse Resort

If you were the sort of person that preferred the company of horses to humans , there really was only one option for you: Horse Resorts. Horse resorts or horse clubs or equine escapes were the only legal way for human/horse socializing in Europe from the 1930s to the 1980s. Peugeot invested heavily in these, even making a version of the 504 with a rear seat modified to accomodate Shetland ponies.

Today, these are all gone, made illegal after the Horse Thing of 1988.