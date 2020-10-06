Blip: Full Of Hot Air

Just an observation for you this morning: if your entire understanding of human life came from car and truck ads, you’d think hot air ballooning was an extremely common pastime that pretty much everyone did. Maybe it’s a shame it isn’t?
Hot Air Ballooning is PEAK White People activity