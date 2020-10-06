Vote 2020 graphic
Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.

Blip: Full Of Hot Air

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: Full Of Hot Air
Photo: Ford of Brazil

Just an observation for you this morning: if your entire understanding of human life came from car and truck ads, you’d think hot air ballooning was an extremely common pastime that pretty much everyone did. Maybe it’s a shame it isn’t?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik

DISCUSSION

arch-duke-maxyenko
Arch Duke Maxyenko, Shit Talk Extraordinaire

Hot Air Ballooning is PEAK White People activity