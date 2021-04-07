Blip: Fiat Seafood Special, $6.99

Background story to this ad. In the years before, Fiat had a series of ads that offended people. First it was the women they used. They had a model that got complaints about being too sexy. So they switched to a different woman and got complaints about how she looked like she was 12 . Then there was the male models. We won’t go into the details, but let’s just say the pants styling of the time lead to issues.

Then there were the backgrounds. They would put a pattern up and get complaints that the symbols were offensive because they might spell out something naughty in Sanskrit.

After years of complaints, Fiat decided to go as generic as possible. Three views of their product on a bland background. You could call them gun shy, you could call them risk adverse.

But most people called the ad campaign YELLOW.