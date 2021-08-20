Man, 1970s Peugeot really knew how to set a mood. What viewer of this photo didn’t look at that dude in the what seem to be shiny silver pants or that woman, slowly feeling the cold, damp of that mossy rock slowly and stead ily saturate the seat of her jeans and not want to be right there, on that chilly, clammy rock, covered in slick moss, overwhelmed with the aching sensuality of it all?

Daaaaaammmnnn, Peugeot. You get us.