Blip: Fashion Forward

Hello, everyone, morning, morning, hello. I’m showing you this important 1958 Opel Kapitan ad because it features the bluest hair on any woman I’ve ever seen in a mid-50s car ad. Look at that! It’s like blueberry frosting. It’s like she picked the Steel Smurf color from the L’Oreal dye aisle or something.
