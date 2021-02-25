Blip: Eye Of The Gull

Illustration : Ford

I actually don’t have a goofy joke for today’s picture; I just really liked it, as a piece of commercial art. It has a sort of David Hockney pool painting feel, and the overhead view is unusual for a late ‘50s automotive ad. It’s beautifully rendered, the composition is great, I’d have a huge print of this on my wall and be delighted. Way to go, 1959 Ford Galaxie commercial artist!

I mean, sure, whoever owns that house likely isn’t crazy that their friends decided to park three cars right in the backyard mere feet from the pool, likely trashing a lawn and running over tricycles and grilles, but, still. Easier than dragging over folding chairs, right?