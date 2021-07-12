Blip: Convergent Evolution

Photo : Ford of Britain, Autominded.net

Have you heard of carcinisation? It’s the process, seen multiple times, of non-crabby crusteaceans to evolve into crab-like crustaceans . There’s just something about that crab-like form that nature really likes. I think the equivalent in the automotive world is the habit of 1950s and 1960s small vans and trucks to evolve into things that look a lot like Volkswagen Type 2s. This one is a 1962 Ford Transit, here shown in double-can pickup form. It looks a hell of a lot like a VW Type 2 double-cab. We can see this is Fiats, Fords, Mercedes-Benzes, and more.

So, yeah, the Microbus is a crab.