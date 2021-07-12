ShopSubscribe
Car CultureBlip

Blip: Convergent Evolution

You know how scientists have found many animals evolve into crabs?

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
26
Save
Alerts
Image for article titled Blip: Convergent Evolution
Photo: Ford of Britain, Autominded.net

Have you heard of carcinisation? It’s the process, seen multiple times, of non-crabby crusteaceans to evolve into crab-like crustaceans. There’s just something about that crab-like form that nature really likes. I think the equivalent in the automotive world is the habit of 1950s and 1960s small vans and trucks to evolve into things that look a lot like Volkswagen Type 2s. This one is a 1962 Ford Transit, here shown in double-can pickup form. It looks a hell of a lot like a VW Type 2 double-cab. We can see this is Fiats, Fords, Mercedes-Benzes, and more.

Advertisement

So, yeah, the Microbus is a crab.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

Garland - Last Top Comment on Splinter

I want to live in the alternate reality where the Mercedes O and L series were the ubiquitous people’s van.