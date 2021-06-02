Blip: Cars Named After You

This is probably cheating, but in the late 50's my grandfather designed, built and sold a utility vehicle that closely resembles a Kawasaki Mule. It had a Wisconsin engine, a four-speed transmission and a hydraulic dump bed, and I think it had front and rear PTO’s available. They were sold mostly in the Chicago area, to institutions for groundskeeper type work. Given the proliferation of work-oriented UTV’s today, I guess you could say it was ahead of its time.

I don’t know if any others are left, but my aunt ended up with the one my grandfather kept. I got to drive it on her ranch in Texas back in 2013. So yeah, driving a car with your name on it is pretty special.