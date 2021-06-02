Blip: Cars Named After You

Do you have a car named after you? I know for all of you Cimmarons and XR4Tis out there, this is easy, but for those of us with boring people names, like mine, it’s a tricky thing to find. There’s actually more cars out there with people-type names than you’d think, though. This is a Jowett Jason, an interesting little British car with a flat-four engine, a detail I can appreciate in a namesake.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
This is probably cheating, but in the late 50's my grandfather designed, built and sold a utility vehicle that closely resembles a Kawasaki Mule. It had a Wisconsin engine, a four-speed transmission and a hydraulic dump bed, and I think it had front and rear PTO’s available. They were sold mostly in the Chicago area, to institutions for groundskeeper type work. Given the proliferation of work-oriented UTV’s today, I guess you could say it was ahead of its time.
I don’t know if any others are left, but my aunt ended up with the one my grandfather kept. I got to drive it on her ranch in Texas back in 2013. So yeah, driving a car with your name on it is pretty special.