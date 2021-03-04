Blip: Cabriolet Kind Of Day

Don’t move, the photographer’s vision is based on movement. Definitely don’t look at the lake. Yes, I know we came specifically to look at the lake, but the car isn’t pointing in that direction you see. Just stare safely forward into the parking lot and we just might just make it to see another sunny day in our 1963 Fiat 1500 S Cabriolet.
Save
Don’t move, the photographer’s vision is based on movement. Definitely don’t look at the lake. Yes, I know we came specifically to look at the lake, but the car isn’t pointing in that direction you see. Just stare safely forward into the parking lot and we just might just make it to see another sunny day in our 1963 Fiat 1500 S Cabriolet.
DISCUSSION
Actually I can lip read, he’s saying, “C’mon start you bastard!!!”