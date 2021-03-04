Drive Free or Die
Blip

Blip: Cabriolet Kind Of Day

erinmarquis
Erin Marquis
Image: Fiat

Don’t move, the photographer’s vision is based on movement. Definitely don’t look at the lake. Yes, I know we came specifically to look at the lake, but the car isn’t pointing in that direction you see. Just stare safely forward into the parking lot and we just might just make it to see another sunny day in our 1963 Fiat 1500 S Cabriolet.

Erin Marquis

Managing Editor of Jalopnik.

DISCUSSION

rvincent1960
Times up, time to leave!

Actually I can lip read, he’s saying, “C’mon start you bastard!!!”