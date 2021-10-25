Look at all that brown up there. Rich, warm, earthy, a potent, loamy symphony of the most lavishly, unrepentantly brown hues. It appears Ford called the color Ginger Glow (code 5J), and that roof is just “brown,” but that dude’s jacket is Honeywheat, the turtleneck is Fertile Soil, his hair is Algonquin Leather, her jacket is Russet Potato, her blouse is Waning Poppy, the interior is Dijonaisse, the whole scene is just a riot of earthtones and brown glory.

Drink it in.