Look at all that brown up there. Rich, warm, earthy, a potent, loamy symphony of the most lavishly, unrepentantly brown hues. It appears Ford called the color Ginger Glow (code 5J), and that roof is just “brown,” but that dude’s jacket is Honeywheat, the turtleneck is Fertile Soil, his hair is Algonquin Leather, her jacket is Russet Potato, her blouse is Waning Poppy, the interior is Dijonaisse, the whole scene is just a riot of earthtones and brown glory.
Advertisement
Drink it in.
DISCUSSION
The 1960s and earlier was just black and white.
The 1970's were brown yellow and orange.
Full spectrum color was only discovered in the 80s.