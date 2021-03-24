Blip: Better Than A Porsche Safari

Photo : Citroën

You know how you can take any ratty Porsche 911, slap on some big tires, a bunch of driving lights, and a bit of chain link fence for the bumper and sell it for 10x more on Bring a Trailer? That’s fun and all, but there’s something even cooler about a Citroën 2CV all safari-prepped, with the lights and the fence-bumpers and the stuff strapped to it. Maybe it’s because it was a two-cylinder dirt-cheap everyone’s car? I miss bottom of the market cars that would do things like this.