Blip: Better Than A Porsche Safari

You know how you can take any ratty Porsche 911, slap on some big tires, a bunch of driving lights, and a bit of chain link fence for the bumper and sell it for 10x more on Bring a Trailer? That’s fun and all, but there’s something even cooler about a Citroën 2CV all safari-prepped, with the lights and the fence-bumpers and the stuff strapped to it. Maybe it’s because it was a two-cylinder dirt-cheap everyone’s car? I miss bottom of the market cars that would do things like this.
4
Save
Alerts
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
2CV raids are still a thing :
https://www.owaka.com/raid/jurassic-raid-maroc-2cv
https://blue-rally-bardenas.com