Blip: Behold The Richmond Car Crew

Photo : Kelsey Taylor

On Saturday I took my freshly microchipped/vaccinated self to Richmond, Virginia, where I met up with David and yet another one of his innumerable “Holy Grail” Grand Cherokees. What a loon. We put out the call for an impromptu Jalop meetup, and holy crap did we get a great showing. Look at those cars!

We have a Miata and a Falcon and a ‘Vette and a Range Rover and Jeeps and BMW and all sorts of great stuff. If you look next to my Pao in the middle you can see what may be my favorite car of the day, a badass backyard ‘71 Super Beetle project really well sorted and with a potent-looking 2.1-liter twin carb air-cooled flat-four out back. Really though, everything had a ton of character and all kinds of great details.

It was fantastic seeing everyone!