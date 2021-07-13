ShopSubscribe
Blip: Barracudas And Birds

I'm a little worried about that kid there getting swarmed by sea gulls

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Image for article titled Blip: Barracudas And Birds
Illustration: Plymouth

This old 1965 Plymouth brochure sure feels like the artist found a thrift-store beach painting and then painted a Barracuda and Valiant right on top of it. Maybe they’re decals, even? Then they probably knocked off early.

yeardley68
hoser68

“gee Harvey, it seemed like yesterday she was playing in her own poop.”

“I how Betty, but look at her now, heading off to play in a mountain of sea gull crap. I wish she didn’t go up so fast.”

“I know, but what guano doo?”