Blip: Barracudas And Birds

This old 1965 Plymouth brochure sure feels like the artist found a thrift-store beach painting and then painted a Barracuda and Valiant right on top of it. Maybe they’re decals, even? Then they probably knocked off early.
13
Save
Alerts
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
“gee Harvey, it seemed like yesterday she was playing in her own poop.”
“I how Betty, but look at her now, heading off to play in a mountain of sea gull crap. I wish she didn’t go up so fast.”
“I know, but what guano doo?”