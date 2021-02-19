Blip: An Un-Googleable Jeep

Photo : IKA

Well, let’s just say very hard to Google. That’s because this is known as a Jeep Model 101, and if you try to Google that, you just get a lot of explainers about Jeep models, since, you know, 101 is the college class level used to mean a general survey type of thing. If you want to know more about it, you need to add in the letters IKA, the Argentinian Renault/Willys licensee that actually built it.

A four-door Jeep like a modern Wrangler, way back then! What a world.