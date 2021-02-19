Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
Blip

Blip: An Un-Googleable Jeep

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: An Un-Googleable Jeep
Photo: IKA

Well, let’s just say very hard to Google. That’s because this is known as a Jeep Model 101, and if you try to Google that, you just get a lot of explainers about Jeep models, since, you know, 101 is the college class level used to mean a general survey type of thing. If you want to know more about it, you need to add in the letters IKA, the Argentinian Renault/Willys licensee that actually built it.

A four-door Jeep like a modern Wrangler, way back then! What a world.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

leewark
'BoroWark

That’s actually the Jeep produced for the very first Jurassic Park, built back in the 60's. Since DNA splicing and cloning didn’t exist back then, the dinosaurs were actually cutting edge animatronics that eventually went rogue the evening before the park opened, eating many famous celebrities and generally ruining the Grand Opening Party.