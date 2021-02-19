Blip: An Un-Googleable Jeep

Well, let’s just say very hard to Google. That’s because this is known as a Jeep Model 101, and if you try to Google that, you just get a lot of explainers about Jeep models, since, you know, 101 is the college class level used to mean a general survey type of thing. If you want to know more about it, you need to add in the letters IKA, the Argentinian Renault/Willys licensee that actually built it.
A four-door Jeep like a modern Wrangler, way back then! What a world.
DISCUSSION
That’s actually the Jeep produced for the very first Jurassic Park, built back in the 60's. Since DNA splicing and cloning didn’t exist back then, the dinosaurs were actually cutting edge animatronics that eventually went rogue the evening before the park opened, eating many famous celebrities and generally ruining the Grand Opening Party.