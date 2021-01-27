Blip: AMC Picked A Good Fish

I know the AMC Marlin isn’t as popular as the other American mid-century cars named for fish, like the Plymouth Barracuda, but I do think AMC picked a more handsome fish to name their car after. Here, look at this marlin:
...now look at this barracuda:
The marlin looks like an exciting swordfish kinda beast, and the barracuda just looks like a colossal sardine.
I think we’re all on the same page here, yes?
I hope they got a good deal on that Marlin. I think the wife has Champagne Tastes (on a Beer Budget)