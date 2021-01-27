Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
Blip

Blip: AMC Picked A Good Fish

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
4
Illustration: AMC

I know the AMC Marlin isn’t as popular as the other American mid-century cars named for fish, like the Plymouth Barracuda, but I do think AMC picked a more handsome fish to name their car after. Here, look at this marlin:

Screenshot: Seafood Source

...now look at this barracuda:

undefined
Screenshot: Seafood Source
The marlin looks like an exciting swordfish kinda beast, and the barracuda just looks like a colossal sardine.

I think we’re all on the same page here, yes?

Jason Torchinsky

Jason Torchinsky

DISCUSSION

yeardley68
hoser68

I hope they got a good deal on that Marlin. I think the wife has Champagne Tastes (on a Beer Budget)