Blip: AMC Picked A Good Fish

Illustration : AMC

I know the AMC Marlin isn’t as popular as the other American mid-century cars named for fish, like the Plymouth Barracuda, but I do think AMC picked a more handsome fish to name their car after. Here, look at this marlin:

Screenshot : Seafood Source

...now look at this barracuda:

Screenshot : Seafood Source

The marlin looks like an exciting swordfish kinda beast, and the barracuda just looks like a colossal sardine.

I think we’re all on the same page here, yes?