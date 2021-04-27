Blip: Almost Twenty Feet Of Elegant Motorcar

This 1968 Dodge Monaco brochure page is remarkable for a lot of things: the mention of a taillight, singular, those dudes playing polo, the lack of a B-pillar, but mostly because nobody says things like “almost twenty feet of elegant motorcar” in ads anymore.
DISCUSSION
Jason, can you do a run down on all the “expensive cars” that ran full-width tail lights from this era? I’d like to understand the Monaco’s competetion and there’s only one person with enough thoroughness who could possibly pull the data together.