Uhhh...what’s going here? Who is Vauxhall targeting in this ad? The demographic of women in mustard pantsuits who like barefoot walks in the desert with their rifles? Women 20 to 35 who occasionally commit murder, have a need to hide bodies, and reject footwear? I mean, the Vauxhall Viva isn’t a bad choice for either, I guess.
DISCUSSION
According to her grin, she has just delivered sweet sweet justice upon the person that took her to the countryside under the promise of a romantic drive on a British coupé.
Her shoes remain a mystery, though.