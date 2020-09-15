Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.

Blip

Blip

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: GM

Uhhh...what’s going here? Who is Vauxhall targeting in this ad? The demographic of women in mustard pantsuits who like barefoot walks in the desert with their rifles? Women 20 to 35 who occasionally commit murder, have a need to hide bodies, and reject footwear? I mean, the Vauxhall Viva isn’t a bad choice for either, I guess.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

lucasg
Argentine jalop in Kosovo

According to her grin, she has just delivered sweet sweet justice upon the person that took her to the countryside under the promise of a romantic drive on a British coupé.

Her shoes remain a mystery, though.