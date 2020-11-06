Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
Bentley Plans An All-Electric Lineup By 2030

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Filed to:Bentley
BentleyEVs
Illustration for article titled Bentley Plans An All-Electric Lineup By 2030
Image: Bentley

Bentley is shaking things up, announcing plans to offer an all EV lineup by the end of the decade. With the announcement, Bentley joins a growing number of automakers claiming that EVs are their future.

Automotive News reports that Bentley plans to introduce two plug-in models next year and a full EV in ’25. They didn’t comment on the specifics of those models, however. Rumor is they will be versions of the Continental GT and Flying Spur. This EV plan is part of what they are calling “Beyond 100.” This plan outlines Bentley’s commitment to things like environmental targets and workplace diversity.

Illustration for article titled Bentley Plans An All-Electric Lineup By 2030
Image: Bentley
Will the move pay off in the long run? We will have to wait and see.

