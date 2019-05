Before the little rear-engine, air-cooled runabout that came to define Italy’s car culture for decades—the Fiat 500 “Nuova”—came onto the scene in the late 1950s, there was the Fiat 500 Topolino. This ~1951 Fiat 500C had a liquid-cooled 569cc inline-four mounted ahead of the front axle, and made only about 16 horsepower (like some other cars at the time, the radiator is actually aft of the engine!).