Back in the late 1960s, when the tuba and sousaphone craze was in full swing, it was almost unthinkable that you would even consider buying a car that couldn’t accommodate your instrument. Small car accessory tuba racks became essentially standard, and large cars were fitted with “tuba tubes” designed to latch tubas in place. By 1970, the craze was over, and America’s landfills were, briefly, over 40 percent tuba.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)