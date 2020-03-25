Back in the late 1960s, when the tuba and sousaphone craze was in full swing, it was almost unthinkable that you would even consider buying a car that couldn’t accommo date your instrument. Small car acc essory tuba racks became essentially standard, and large cars were fitted with “tuba tubes” designed to latch tubas in place. By 1970, the craze was over, and America’s landfills were, briefly, over 40 percent tuba.

