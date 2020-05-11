Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
10
Save

Back in 1968, comedian and talk show host Dick Cavett underwent an experimental procedure where his consciousness was temporarily implanted into a 1961 Glas Isar while his body was being renovated in preparation for his new ABC talk show. The network scheduled a stand-up tour while he was a car, and plenty of live appearances, which this poster was promoting. He remains the only entertainer to have undergone the procedure.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

At $13,900, Could This 2007 Acura TL A-Spec Type S Be Your Type Of Deal?

This $400 Junkyard Pontiac Fiero Was Once Used At GM's Desert Proving Ground And I'm Obsessed

This Guy Is Trying To Turn A Wrecked C8 Corvette Into A Four-Rotor Rotary Monster

Mazda Is Looking For Nearly $3 Billion In Additional Loans To Ride Out The Pandemic: Report