Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Lotus Elise has something that seems a rarity amongst this model of car — a clean title. That, and appreciably low miles, make this an interesting car, but is it interesting enough for its asking?

High mileage notwithstanding, yesterday’s 1999 Saab 9-5 Estate held lots of appeal. First and foremost was the fact that it didn’t seem to show those high miles, either inside or out. Another plus was its seller, who explained in the ad that they had once owned a Saab repair shop and hence have kept up the car as best they could. This all added up to a positive take on the Saab’s $4,500 asking price which in turn took home a solid 66 percent Nice Price win.

With the auto industry moving toward using feature subscriptions as a way to generate added revenue, let’s consider the old-fashioned way to do the same — add-on packages and options. Take this 2005 Lotus Elise for an example. According to the ad, it has a Touring package, a Sport package, and something called a “lifestyle” color for the paint. That last item apparently cost $2,000 when new so you start to see just how lucrative these options can be for a car maker.

This Lotus has lots of other add-ons and after-the-fact updates too . But, the most impressive aspect, I think, is the fact that it comes with a clean title. It seems that A LOT of Elises of this era offered for sale come with salvage titles. Why is that? It’s because Lotus parts are freaking expensive and the cost of repairing even minor damage to something like a front or rear clip causes insurance adjusters to defecate a doorknob and then end up totaling the car as the cheaper option. It’s hard enough to finance and insure a low-production sports car. Adding a tainted title to the mix just piles on the misery.

Thankfully, this one has so far only done 27,000 miles which means it hasn’t had all that much opportunity to rack up any sort of life-altering damage. In fact, it looks pretty good for its age and seems to have been well cared for. Along with that, it has a number of modifications and aftermarket additions that the seller claims “address common Elise weak points while improving upon the stock look and feel.” How nice.

Of course, the base Elise is a pretty good car to start with. This is, after all, about the most fun you can have with your clothes on and with a Toyota drivetrain. The engine is a 190 horsepower edition of Toyota’s 1.8 liter VVTL-i four. That’s mated to a C64 six-speed manual and mounted just aft of the cabin in the car’s bonded aluminum frame. The whole thing weighs just under a ton dripping wet and is about as close to a Mario Kart as you are going to find in a street-legal ride.

Along with the fancy lifestyle paint, this Elise wears aftermarket ETHOS alloys in black, wrapped in almost new Continental ExtremeContact tires. The car also comes with both hard and soft roof sections. Having either of those tops in place makes getting in and out of the Elise a bit of a chore unless you work for the Cirque du Soleil. Still, it’s nice to have both.

Other additions include a shift reinforcer, baffled oil pan, upgraded steering arms and toe links, and strengthened engine and transmission mounts. Issues with the car seem minor, and the seller seems forthcoming with the details:

-The underside of the front clam is torn below the lower plinth area. The front splitter covers almost all of it up and reinforces it. There is small hairline cracking in the paint near the grill. -The headliner of the hard top is beginning to fall -There is a clicking noise from the front brake pads when driving, has no affect on braking performance

That’s not all that bad, although the brake clicking does sound a bit concerning. Balance that with the car’s condition otherwise, as well as all the packages and options it carries — plus that clean title — and the pluses seem to outweigh the minuses. We’ll just have to see how they impact the present owner’s asking price.

That price tag reads $49,999 and that’s a lot of money for what’s honestly a pretty basic sports car. The choice wouldn’t be all that difficult if cars like the Porsche Cayman didn’t exist, but that’s a compelling ride that’s also a lot more car for around the same amount of money.

Still, some people like the simplicity and rarity that an Elise affords. For those folks, what’s your take on that $49,999 price? Does that seem like a deal for this well-optioned Elise? Or, does that price make this Lotus a non-option?

You decide!

Orange County, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

