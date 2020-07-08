Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration: NSU

An old rite of passage in mid-century Holland was to place a young boy, about 12 years old, behind a running car and have him breathe the exhaust in deeply, over and over, until he finally passed out. If he lasted a set amount of time (this varied region to region) he would then become an official “Man of the City” and be rewarded with icebox cake and his first pair of real adult sock garters.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

