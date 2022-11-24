Hot Wheels For the Kids, Or the Child In All of Us

As of late, it seems most of us want to entertain nostalgia with buying things from childhood. So, we pick up some toys, and do fun things. Or we become YouTuber Backyard Racing, and share videos of speedy toy creations we could have only dreamed of as kids. This particular channel involves strapping a camera of sort to a Hot Wheels-sized car and putting it through its paces on a very intricate outdoor track. It’s mesmerizing to watch.



If you’re looking to reach Backyard Racing’s level of commitment, or you just want something fun for your kids (and you) to play with, there’s a few Hot Wheels track and car deals on Amazon you might want to nab — available only on Black Friday.